Smoldering fire may have caused second abandoned house to burn

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City Fire Department crews were called out to a second fire on the same street in less than 24 hours.

Firefighters were dispatched to an abandoned single-family residence at 50 South 900 West Monday afternoon after reports of smoke coming from the building.

When crews arrived to find the house boarded up, they called for additional resources. A fire at the adjacent house, also abandoned, resulted in the complete loss of the structure. That house was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived just after midnight.

Salt Lake City Fire Captain Tony Stowe suggested this fire may be related to the one that occurred next door.

“Some of the things we’re going to look at is whether or not the radiant heat from the fire for last night may have bled through and pushed into the adjacent structure. With the asphalt shingles and old construction style – heavier timbers. It’s very likely that there may have been a slow smoldering fire as a response of last night’s,” said Stowe.

