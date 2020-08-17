Smoke from Cowboy Fire visible from I-70

SALINA, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah crews are working to contain a wildfire near Salina.

The fire ignited Sunday east of Salina in the Cowboy Drainage. When it was first reported, the Cowboy Fire was estimated to be around 20 acres. By Monday morning, fire officials report the fire has burned an estimated 120 acres.

Fire officials said the fire is burning in rough terrain limiting firefighter access. Crews including air resources will be working to establish containment lines.

Officials are asking that community members stay out of the area for public and firefighter safety.

Investigators have not yet identified the cause of the fire.