SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — On Sunday night and Monday morning, Utahns looking out their window might not have seen much. Cloudy air reduced visibility severely, down to a quarter-mile in some areas across the Wasatch Front.

But during the winter, when inversion hits the valleys the hardest, sometimes it can be hard to tell if what you’re seeing is a layer of polluted haze or fog.

The dense blanket that covered northern Utah from Sunday night into the morning was, in fact, fog, with a mix of poor air quality from the valley’s ongoing inversion. But how do you tell the difference between the two?

Fog is typically gray in color and can leave behind moisture. Meanwhile, as Utahns know, haze tends to discolor the air – usually with a tint of dirty yellow-orange color.

According to the National Weather Service, there are several types of fog. ABC4 Meteorologist Thomas Geboy explained the fog seen in Utah on Monday morning formed because the temperature matched the dew point temperature. The fog sparked an advisory to drive carefully from the National Weather Service for Salt Lake City.

At the same time as the dense fog, the Wasatch Front is dealing with some hazy polluted conditions. As of Monday morning, IQ Air, an online air quality moderator, reported the particle pollution in Salt Lake City is 6.5 times the levels determined to be healthy by the World Health Organization.

Because of the inversion and polluted air, three Utah cities ranked among the Top 10 in the United States for poor air quality as of Monday morning. West Valley City ranked No. 4, behind three California cities, while Spanish Fork and Lehi ranked No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.

IQ Air said the polluted air is “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” meaning it’s recommended Utahns not exercise outside and wear a mask if not inside.

So while it was a dense fog that mostly impacted Monday morning’s commute to work, there was still a layer of inversion mixed in, helping to reduce visibility.