Smith’s recalls Cheese Dips due to possible health risk

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) -Smith’s grocery stores announced on Tuesday a recall of cheese dips sold at their stores, as they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



Any person(s) infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be

bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella

can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses

such as arterial infections (i.e. infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Currently, no customer illnesses have been confirmed.



On July 31, Smith’s was notified by supplier Onions 52 that it had received red, yellow,

and white onions from Thomson International, Inc., which had been implicated in the

salmonella-related outbreak.

On August 1, bulk onions sourced from Thomson International, Inc. were removed from sale in stores that had been identified as receiving the affected product. Subsequently, it was determined that several in-store made cheese dips may have used red onions from the produce department as an ingredient.

The plastic container dips were sold between May 15, 2020 and August 6, 2020.

Items impacted include:

MURRAY’S CHADS SMOKED GOUDA DIP

MURRAY’S JALEPENO JARLSBERG DIP

MURRAY’S BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP

MURRAY’S SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP

JARLSBERG CHEESE SPREAD

PIMENTO CHEESE DIP

DELI JARLSBERG JALAPENO DIP

DELI BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP

DELI SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP

DELI JARLSBERG DIP

JARLSBERG DIP

DELI JARLSBERG CHEESE DIP

Out of an abundance of caution, these items have been removed from store shelves and the

company has initiated its customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may

have purchased recalled products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls.

Anyone who has purchased any of the product described above should not consume it and should

return it to a store for a full refund or replacement.