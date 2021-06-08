Smith’s Food & Drug looking to fill hundreds of positions during hiring event

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – America’s largest grocery retailer is hoping to fill thousands of open positions across the nation, including hundreds in Utah.

Smith’s Food & Drug, part of the Kroger family of grocery stores, announced a hiring event will take place on Thursday, June 10, with the goal of hiring 1,000 in retail, e-commerce, pharmacy, manufacturing, and logistics operations positions.

“Smith’s is one of the largest employers in the country and our longstanding culture of opportunity has created an environment where many people, whether it be a cashier, stocker, or pharmacy technician, come for a job and stay for a career,” says Aubriana Martindale, Smith’s Corporate Affairs Manager. “To continue advancing our inclusive culture where associates feel valued and can feed their future, we are embracing greater collaboration, technology, and innovation to attract, identify, and develop talent to help us deliver on our business goals, focusing on uplifting and rewarding associate and customer experiences and being consistently in-stock, fresh, and friendly.”

Smith’s is offering resources, benefits, and training to its associates.

Following investments to raise associated wages, Smith’s says the average associate wage is expected to increase to $16 an hour.

Both part-time and full-time associates can take advantage of Smith’s tuition reimbursement program, which offers up to $21,000 to cover anything from a GED to a Ph.D.

To register for the hiring event, visit Kroger’s career site.

Smith’s is just one of many companies looking to fill dozens of open positions in Utah.

A Magna company, Alorica, is looking to fill over 800 work-at-home positions.

Texas Roadhouse will be bringing 160 new jobs to restaurant locations around Salt Lake City. The Home Depot is hoping to fill over 1,100 part and full-time positions in the Salt Lake City area.

Amazon is looking to fill over 1,400 positions while UPS has over 200 job openings.

TSA is looking to hire 20 full-time and five part-time Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to work at Salt Lake City International Airport. Newly hired TSOs will receive $500 when they start the job and an additional $500 after one year of working for TSA.