Smith’s Food & Drug giving “hero” bonuses to frontline employees

ABC4 News – Smith’s Food & Drug announced it will provide all hourly frontline employees a “hero” bonus, according to the mega food chain’s corporate office.

The $2 premium bonus applies to all frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates to hours worked March 29 through April.

Wednesday’s announcement follows Kroger’s previous commitment which provided a one-time bonus to frontline associates, which pays out on April 3.

“Our associates have displayed the true actions of a hero, working tirelessly on the

frontlines to ensure everyone has access to affordable, fresh food and essentials during

this national emergency,” said Kenny Kimball, President of Smith’s. “The Hero Bonus is

just one more way we continue to convey our thanks and gratitude not only to our

existing associates but also to the more than 1,700 new hires who have joined in the

past two weeks and those who will soon join the Smith’s team.”



To protect associates and customers, The Kroger Family of Companies said they have taken several preventive steps, including:

• Enhancing daily sanitation practices, including cleaning commonly used

areas more often like cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, food

service counters and shelves.

• Permitting and working hard to procure protective masks and gloves for

associates.

• Installing plexiglass partitions at check lanes, and pharmacy and Starbucks

registers across the enterprise.

• Adding floor decals to promote physical distancing at check lanes and other

counters.

• Adjusting store operating hours to allow more time for associates to rest, clean

and replenish inventory.

• Continuing to expand pickup and delivery services and contactless payment

solutions like Kroger Pay.

• Ensuring associates who are affected by COVID-19 – whether experiencing

symptoms and self-isolating, diagnosed or placed in quarantine – can recover

with the support of emergency paid leave.