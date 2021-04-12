Smithfield police searching for burglary suspect

SMITHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – The Smithfield City Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a possible burglary suspect.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, officers are asking for residents of the area of 700 South and 100 East in Smithfield if they have any video of the woman believed to be involved in the burglary.

Pictures of the woman can be found below:

Police said they would like to question the woman about a burglary that happened just after 6 p.m. on April 11.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to contact the Smithfield City Police Department (435) 563-8501 or through Public Safety Dispatch at (435) 753-7555. You may remain anonymous.