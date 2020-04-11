Smithfield man killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Main Street

SMITHFIELD, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 77-year-old man died Saturday morning after being struck by a car while crossing the street in Smithfield.

According to a press release issued by Smithfield City Police, Larold Nyman was crossing at 100 South Main Street around 4:50 a.m. when he was hit by a sedan traveling north.

The driver of the car said they did not see Nyman due to low visibility in the area and police said the victim crosses her frequently to use a nearby laundromat.

Emergency personnel attempted lifesaving measures but Nyman succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The driver did not sustain any injuries and was released after cooperating with police and showing no signs of impairment.