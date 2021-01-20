Small Utah business proud to have created the largest American flag at the inauguration

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hundreds of American Flags line the National Mall in Washington D.C., and none of them are as large as the one from Utah.

“I’m overwhelmed. I love my country, and so it is overwhelming to represent it in such a high level,” says Utah’s Amy Barnett on seeing her flag during the 2021 Inauguration.

Barnett owns 50 Star Productions in Centerville. You’re likely familiar with their work; they’re responsible for the giant flags at NFL stadiums like historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, home of the Green Bay Packers. However, her employees haven’t worked since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Certainly, this takes it to the next level, probably one of the ultimate levels that we’ll ever participate in. So that’s super cool,” she says.

Typically the football field-sized flag flies at sporting events across the country, so she was surprised to get a call saying officials wanted it in the National Mall.

Barnett says, “Once I kind of got the concept of what they wanted to do, I was like, ‘well, we never done it before but we can certainly give it a try.'”

Four employees rushed to get the flag up in the middle of a quickly changing environment surrounded by thousands of National Guardsmen who were securing the Nation’s Capitol.

Setting Up American Flag, Courtesy: 50 Star Productions

“So I’m texting my boys, is everything ok? Is it looking good? What’s going on?” she says. “So once I finally got a finalized picture I was relieved for one thing that it worked out.”

When asked what it feels like knowing her company has a little part of Utah in Washington D.C., Barnett says “…that’s thrilling right! I’m super excited to have the opportunity.”

She says the country is ready to heal, and she hopes the flag from Utah represents that.

Barnett adds, “Certainly seeing our Nation’s Capitol and all of those iconic things that are America to us, surrounding my flag, it’s perfect!”