Small truck burns at a construction site in North Salt Lake

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – On top of the snow, there was more excitement in North Salt Lake when a 14-foot box trailer on an insulation truck caught fire and started to burn at a construction site.

The fire was reported at approximately 9:45 a.m.

As the fire burned, it appeared worse than it was because of the black smoke pouring out of it. This was likely because of the material it had in the box, authorities explain.

These pictures from the scene were posted on the fire department’s facebook page

But Battalion Chief Jeff Larsen from South Davis Metro Fire Service Area says, “It was a minor event. The insulation truck caught fire, and what it was carrying burned. It involved the house slightly. The black smoke was very intense for a few minutes. We called off the other units and put the fire out with a single unit.”

The flames burned some of the exterior sheeting of the house that is being built.

Larsen said there were no injuries at the scene.

How the fire started is still under investigation.