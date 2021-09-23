Small plane crashes on Ogden airport runway, no injuries reported

OGDEN, UT (ABC4) – An airplane crashed on the runway of Ogden Municipal Airport Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:21 p.m., emergency crews responded to the airport and found a two-passenger plane had come to rest on the runway.

The Ogden Fire Department said the pilot, who was the only passenger on the plane, was outside of the aircraft when crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

Courtesy: Ogden Fire Department

“There were no fuel spills or fire hazards on the scene and no apparent damage to the runway,” a news release said.

Paramedics along with firefighters from the Ogden Airport, Ogden Fire, and Roy Fire all responded to the scene.

An investigation into the crash is underway.