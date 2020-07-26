West Jordan plane crash: Police identify victims in deadly crash

WEST JORDAN (ABC4 News) – A small plane crashed into a West Jordan home Saturday afternoon killing three and critically injuring others.

Police said the plane carrying six people crashed into a West Jordan neighborhood near 8700 South and 3700 West caused damage to three homes.

According to police, there were six people onboard the aircraft and three of them died in the crash: two adults and a 9-month-old child. An elderly woman who inside the house when the plane hit was critically injured in the crash. One of the children in the plane was treated and released.

The identities, and status of the the people involved with the crash have been released:

Lee Wyckoff 43, deceased – pilot of the plane

Coral Wyckoff, 9 months – deceased

Milda Shibonis 36 – deceased

Cody Mitchell 2, critical burns on legs and arms

Rebecca Wyckoff 36, critical condition

Veda Sheperd 12, (walked away from the crash)

Mary Quintana 72, critical condition – The homeowner who was hurt when the plane crashed

A resident who witnessed the plane go down said the plane banked and crashed. The crash caused a fire and the house was severely damaged.

