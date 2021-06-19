Small plane crashes in Tooele County, 2 dead

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The National Transportation Bureau of Safety and Board is investigating a deadly small plane crash in Tooele County, Saturday.

NTSB is investigating the June 18, 2021, crash of a Piper PA-28-140 near Rush Valley, Utah. An NTSB investigator is traveling to the scene. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) June 18, 2021

According to NTSB, on June 18, a small plane, model: Piper PA-28-140, crashed near Rush Valley, around 1:29 p.m., killing two people.

Detectives with the Bureau are investigating the scene as of June 19. It is unknown at this time what caused the crash.

According to Keith Holloway with NTSB, the crash has resulted in two confirmed fatals.

The model is known to be a single-engine craft with about two or four seats.

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office also confirms the crash.

The scene remains under investigation.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.