Small plane crashes in Cache County after striking power pole

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A small plane crashed in Cache County Monday evening.

According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), deputies responded to the crash at 11481 N. 2000 E. in Richmond around 6:15 p.m.

Officials say a small kitfox plane struck a power pole and landed nose down in a thorn bush.

The pilot and passenger suffered minor scratches from the thorn bush and both were able to exit the plane, according to Cache County officials. They both declined to receive medical attention.

The pilot told deputies he was attempting to land in a field, making a low pass over the field to make sure it was safe to land. When he attempted to turn the plane back around to land, the wing of the plane struck the power pole, causing it to nose dive into the ground, the CCSO said in a news release.

Several homes in the area are without power due to the damaged power pole.

Rocky Mountain Power responded to the scene to repair the damages.

The CCSO is investigating the incident