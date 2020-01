ROY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Emergency crews are responding after a small plane crashed in a Roy neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The plane went down near 1805 West 5050 South.

Parker Christensen shared these photos of social media of the plane reportedly flying low before the crash and then a plume of smoke after it went down.

Photo: Parker Christensen

Photo: Parker Christensen

Watch live updates from ABC4’s Jason Nguyen on the scene here.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.