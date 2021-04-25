Small earthquake rattles Enoch

ENOCH, Utah (ABC4) – A small earthquake rumbled in Enoch, early Sunday morning.

According to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations, the city of Enoch was hit with a 2.99 quake, around 6:29 a.m.

Just in March, Utah experienced a handful of microearthquakes mostly near the border of Garfield and Iron county.

Since late March 2020, when a 5.5 magnitude earthquake shook Magna, over 2,500 aftershocks have been felt throughout the Salt Lake Valley.

Utah is located in a very active seismic area of the United States, and the entire great basin has many fault areas they even go under the Great Salt Lake. The trickle of aftershocks is pretty normal.