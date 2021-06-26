‘SLOW DOWN’: Troopers enact speeding enforcement blitz

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Summer is finally here, and quarantine is no more! Hello, long drives and adventuring outdoors. As many decide to head out on Utah roads to enjoy their free time, the Utah Department of Public Safety is reminding travellers to pay attention when driving.

According to safety officials, one factor drivers should pay close attention to is speeding.

“Speeding endangers everyone on the road. You’re not on the road alone – there are mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, children, grandparents, friends and other loved ones who could be affected by your unsafe driving choices,” the Department enforces.

With summer in full swing in Utah, not only are more people hitting the road for vacations but more construction crews are also working hard on transportation projects.

Troopers with Utah Highway Patrol state speeding endangers everyone on the road, and this is more than true in construction zones. Troopers add that throughout the west, law enforcement agencies have noticed a dangerous pattern in excessive speeds, including speeds of 100 mph or more.

To help address the issues of excessive speed and speeding in construction zones, the Utah Highway Patrol and Utah Department of Transportation are revving their engine and kicking off a speed enforcement and awareness campaign.

The kickoff coincides with the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition’s Excessive Speed Enforcement Safety Campaign, which runs June 25 – 27.

According to the Department, Utah will join 11 other states in conducting focused speed patrols throughout the weekend. UHP’s motor squad will start the enforcement campaign in the construction zone on I-80/I-215.

Troopers inform that It’s not just highways and interstates that will see increased speed enforcement, more than 21 law enforcement agencies throughout the entire Beehive State will also be participating in over 150 extra speed enforcement shifts on city and county roads, too.

“Please, slow down, Utah,” they add.