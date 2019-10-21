Slooow down… International Sloth Day celebrated at Living Planet Aquarium

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 Ne2ws) – On Sunday, the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper celebrated one of the world’s slowest animals – the two-toed sloth.

The aquarium is home to two Linnaeus’ two-toed slothes that were rescued from Guyana after their habitat was destroyed from deforestation.

The male and female sloths sleep 16 to 20 hours a day. Sloths do everything upside down – eating, sleeping, mating and even giving birth.

Two-toed sloths live 10-15 years in the wild and can live over 30 years under human care.

The aquarium’s pair are five years old.

