DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 Ne2ws) – On Sunday, the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper celebrated one of the world’s slowest animals – the two-toed sloth.
The aquarium is home to two Linnaeus’ two-toed slothes that were rescued from Guyana after their habitat was destroyed from deforestation.
The male and female sloths sleep 16 to 20 hours a day. Sloths do everything upside down – eating, sleeping, mating and even giving birth.
Two-toed sloths live 10-15 years in the wild and can live over 30 years under human care.
The aquarium’s pair are five years old.
What others are clicking on:
- Slooow down… International Sloth Day celebrated at Living Planet Aquarium
- Body found on Ogden Nature Trail
- Getting caught in an avalanche ‘It equates to being in a car accident’
- Man breaks into home multiple times after owner refuses to sell it to him
- Passenger in extremely critical condition after suspected impaired driver crashes car down 201 off ramp