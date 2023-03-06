WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Slightly Stoopid and Sublime With Rome, two iconic bands from Southern California, have announced the first round of upcoming dates for their Summertime 2023 tour — including a visit to Utah.

This tour of our nation’s outdoor venues will kick off in Washington and arrives in West Valley City on July 9th at the USANA Amphitheatre, with special guests Atmosphere and The Movement.

Those looking to purchase tickets can access the artist presale starting on Tuesday, March 7, at 10 a.m. local time, with a very limited number of tickets available in each market for $30.

Local presales will begin on Thursday, March 9 at 10 a.m. local time, and general admission tickets will come available on Friday, March 10, also at 10 a.m. local time.

This announcement is significant as it marks the first time Slightly Stoopid and Sublime With Rome have toured together.

Both bands have a history of collaborating behind the scenes, as the late Bradley Nowell (Sublime’s original frontman) signed members Miles Doughty and Kyle McDonald of Slightly Stoopid to his indie label imprint Skunk Records while they were still in high school.

Later on, Nowell would also produce and release their debut studio album, Slightly $toopid, in 1996, which would become a staple of the band’s collection after all these years.

Following the passing of Bradley Nowell, the band’s name was changed to Sublime With Rome, as former member Eric Wilson joined forces with singer and guitarist Rome Ramirez — still performing songs by the original Sublime group.

The two bands would go on to shape the music genre and lifestyle movement over the decades, giving fans an impressive catalog of songs throughout their time in the industry.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the Summertime 2023 tour,” says Miles Doughty. “We haven’t toured with Sublime since the early years of Stoopid and we are really excited to be back with our brothers on what we like to call the ultimate summer band camp. We’re stoked to debut some new songs and play new venues and cities we haven’t hit for a while…”