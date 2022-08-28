SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Mostly clear skies and slightly cooler temperatures are in store for the Wasatch Front this afternoon thanks to a weak front Saturday.

Daytime highs will be roughly five degrees cooler than yesterday with breezy winds remaining. Most of the moisture moved east overnight with the cold front, however, isolated storms are possible over the higher terrain in Central Utah this afternoon. Highs will be near 90 in Northern Utah with upper 90’s for St. George, near seasonal averages for this time of year.

As we start the new work week, high pressure will begin to strengthen over Utah once again and temperatures are expected to climb statewide. Daytime highs are expected to be five degrees above normal early in the week with possible record high temperatures by Wednesday. Temperatures will be trending roughly 10 degrees above normal for this time of year with possible triple-digit heat returning to the Wasatch Front. Right now, the forecast is calling for a high of 98 degrees on Wednesday which would tie the current record set back in 1950. A high of 100 degrees is possible on Thursday for Salt Lake City while St. George will be baking at 105 degrees as well.

The late summer heatwave is expected to last through the end of the week and into the weekend as well. The heat should start to relax the first part of September as high pressure is expected to weaken over the Beehive State. Stay tuned.

Bottom Line? We’re not done with summer heat yet, possible record high temperatures are forecast this week.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!