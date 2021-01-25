Slick roads prompt officials to warn others to drive safe, Monday

UTAH (ABC4) – Officials are warning drivers to be cautious of roadways as snowy weather continues to persist, Monday.

The Utah Highway Patrol is asking the public to drive accordingly as Utah continues to expect snow throughout the week.

“Please take the proper precautions,” the team shares.

On January 25, officials are asking drivers to slow down and wear a seatbelt.

They go on to include drivers approaching stationary emergency vehicles, highway maintenance vehicles, or towing vehicles displaying flashing lights need to slow down, provide as much space as possible, and move over to the next lane if it’s safe and clear.

“The ‘Move Over Law’ requires drivers to move over and/or slow down when approaching stopped emergency or maintenance vehicles,” Utah Highway Patrol reminds.”The consequences of breaking this simple law can be disastrous and deadly.”

Just recently, over the weekend a UHP vehicle was struck by a compact passenger car after driving too close to the right shoulder.

According to UHP officials, the collision did not directly impact either drivers involved.

But the incident itself prompts officials to remind others to be better prepared when approaching slick roads.

To help remind drivers to stay safe, we at ABC4 have gathered list of ways to prepare your vehicle when driving in wintry weather.

According to consumerreports.org, a winter car emergency kit is a must-have for drivers. The kit can include a number of items in case of an emergency. Items range from packing battery booster cables to warm clothing to a tow strap.

Please take the proper precautions this weekend if you must go out, we are expecting a lot of snow.



If you go out please:

– SLOW DOWN

– Wear your seatbelt

– Move minor crashes OFF the freeway

– MOVE OVER for Troopers, IMT, Tow Trucks, or other Emergency Vehicles pic.twitter.com/Ap22s6W6bK — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) January 23, 2021

Premade emergency kits are also available for purchase to help alleviate the stress in gathering most of the items.

Besides keeping an emergency kit handy, officials say it’s important to winterize your vehicle.

Nic Jack, Service Manager at Murdock Hyundai in Murray, joined ABC4 News to provide some winterizing tips for drivers: keep an emergency kit, prepare your tires, check your battery and headlights.

“Make sure your tires have adequate tread depth to ensure good stopping distance. If you’ve got a gauge, you’ll want to make sure your tread doesn’t get any lower than 4/32 of an inch. That’s when your tires start to lose traction and resistance to hydroplaning,” he shares.





Large Lake Michigan waves crash against the lakefront, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, causing erosion and ice formation near East 72th Street in Chicago. (Victor Hilitski/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)











A city snowplow helps clear roads north of downtown Flagstaff, Ariz., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. A powerful storm making its way east from California is threatening major disruptions during the year’s busiest travel weekend, as forecasters warned that intensifying snow and ice could thwart millions across the country hoping to get home after Thanksgiving. The storm has already killed at least one person and shut down highways in the western U.S., stranding drivers in California and prompting authorities in Arizona to plead with travelers to wait out the weather before attempting to travel. (Cody Bashore/Arizona Daily Sun via AP)



When it comes to batteries, usually it’s easy to see if it needs to be replaced especially when there’s corrosion on the terminals. But otherwise, you might need to ask a repair professional to do a battery test to make sure your cold cranking amps are adequate for starting in the winter.

In extreme snowstorms, visibility is also key in getting home safely, and your car’s headlights play a big role in that.

In an AAA study, lenses were found to cloud in as little as five years and restrict light transmission by up to 50 percent.

In 2019, ABC4 was also able to coordinate with the Drive Right Driving School in Midvale, for exclusive winter driving tips.

Again when driving in snow, it is important to allow for plenty of distance between cars, slow down, have proper tires for the conditions and if you are in a heavy snow zone, have a 72-hour emergency kit ready.