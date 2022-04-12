SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A semi-truck rollover crash shut down lanes on I-80 in Salt Lake City Monday night.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened along the eastbound I-80 ramp towards I-215 northbound lanes.

Overnight snow and rain left roadways across the state slick and dangerous for commuters on Monday night into Tuesday morning.

UHP says a semi-truck hauling double trailers filled with dry goods was entering the ramp when the driver lost control due to slick roads.

Deputies say the cab and both trailers spun out before rolling over and crashing onto its side.

The cab and both trailers rolled over towards the left shoulder lanes, blocking traffic at the time.

Officials say the driver remained uninjured and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.