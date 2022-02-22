Slick, icy road conditions causing messy commute, crashes along I-215

UTAH (ABC4) – Morning commuters should plan ahead as slick, dangerous road conditions have caused a number of crashes on Tuesday morning.

As Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for most of the state through Wednesday morning and highway officials are asking drivers to slow down and plan ahead for delays.

As temperatures drop throughout Utah, snow is starting to stick to roads easier. Just overnight, Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says there have been around 30 crashes since midnight between Salt Lake and Davis Counties.

“The West side of Salt Lake County continues to be very slick,” says UHP. “Troopers continue to to respond multiple crashes and slide-offs. Please slow your speeds and plan extra time for travel.”

Crashes causing major backup along I-215 Tuesday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is reporting a major backup along I-215 WB due to a number of weather-related crashes. Multiple lanes are impacted and with expected delays in Salt Lake and Davis Counties.

Impacted winter road travel (Courtesy of UDOT)

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says lane closures are in effect and drivers should watch out for first responders at the scene.

Those heading up the Cottonwoods should take caution. UDOT is reporting a slide-off crash above Ledgemere near milepost 3. Crews have temporarily blocked both travel lanes to clear the vehicle.

UDOT reports snowy conditions and patchy ice throughout SR-190 and SR-210. Roads remain dangerously slick so Traction Laws are in effect and those driving in the area must have their traction devices on.