UTAH (ABC4) – More slick, dangerous road conditions await commuters as they head out Friday morning.

With a week of wintry weather, snowpack levels have been restored a bit, but crashes and slide-offs have dominated roadways as a result.

With frosty temperatures remaining for the state, highway officials are asking drivers to slow down and plan ahead for extra travel time.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has deployed snowplows along Big and Little Cottonwood Canyon this morning. Traction Laws remain in effect for those heading up SR-190 and SR-210.

(Courtesy of UDOT)

(Courtesy of UDOT)

(Courtesy of UDOT)

Although UDOT says road conditions are improving, there’s a ton of slush in upper elevations, with downhill lanes along the Cottonwoods still snow-packed and slick in areas.

“Be prepared for ALL surfaces,” says UDOT.

Temperatures averaged well below freezing throughout the state, which only added to the dangerous road conditions. Snowfall is expected to end later in the day, but with cold temps keeping ice in tact, it’s always best to take it easy and drive safely.