OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Russia continues its relentless attack on Ukraine. In Orem, one family is staying in touch with loved ones in Ukraine as troops get closer to their homes. They FaceTime often with friends and family to get updates on how they’re doing. The family sat down with ABC4 and called a friend on FaceTime to get a better idea of what it’s like in Kyiv.

The eerie sounds of sirens ring out in Kyiv, Ukraine. The blaring sirens warn residents of danger headed their way as Russian troops continue to march across the country. While those sirens originate tens of thousands of miles away, they seem to echo here in Utah.

“For two nights, they’ve been experiencing some moments of horror and despair,” Vasil Osipenko told ABC4. He and his wife, Elizabeth, live in Orem with their three daughters. Vasil moved to the United States from Ukraine in 2007.

Vasil’s mother now lives with him and Elizabeth, but he still has brothers, cousins and an aunt in Ukraine. They are spread out across the country but many of them live in Kyiv. Vasil hasn’t gotten any sleep since Wednesday night as he stays up waiting to hear from his family and looking online for updates.

Vasil’s elderly aunt lives in Kyiv. Just before he sat down to talk to ABC4, he and his mother finished talking to his aunt. “She was just very emotional,” he said. “On the one hand she was at peace. She said, ‘I’m ready to face death.’”

Elizabeth said they are doing what they can to be positive. She told ABC4 that they had a message for their aunt: “To keep smiling, keep your hopes up, things are going to get better.”

On the other hand, Vasil told ABC4 that the family is hopeful. His cousin (his aunt’s daughter) has told him patriotism in Ukraine is greater now than she’s ever seen. “They’re in the middle of the war,” Vasil reiterated. “They may not wake up tomorrow, and she sees their eyes, and they’re crying half of the time, but they’re still hopeful, and cheerful, and uplifting each other.”

During the day, Vasil spends much of his time talking on the phone to loved ones overseas. While speaking to ABC4, Vasil talked on the phone to many family members, acquaintances and he even used FaceTime to speak to a friend whom we’ll refer to as Tanya.

Tanya briefly spoke to ABC4. When asked what life has been like for her over the last few days she responded, “Yesterday, I woke up with a call from a friend and he said, ‘Okay, war is here.’ I’m like, ‘Great.’ It was, wow.”

While it was the middle of the day here in Utah as Tanya spoke to ABC4, it was 11 p.m. in Kyiv. During the call she was sitting down in her bathroom. The bathroom is now where she spends her nights because it is the safest spot in her apartment.

She emphasized to ABC4 a few times that she hopes Americans are paying attention to the current invasion of Ukraine. She added: “This man (Russian president Vladimir Putin) is crazy. He’s out of his mind. He doesn’t care about sanctions, you know? All of the regular people, the civilians, will be hurt from those sanctions.” She told ABC4 that if Americans want to help Ukrainians, they should look up the best places to donate. More than that, however, she said Americans should put pressure on the government to do more than just talk about helping Ukraine, and help.

Her message to Americans is similar to the message the Osipenko family hopes to share with their fellow Utahns. “This unprecedented war is not a crisis in Ukraine, and it’s not a conflict in Ukraine, and it’s not a war just against Ukraine and its freedom-loving-beautiful people but is a war against humanity,” Vasil stated.

On Saturday February 26, there will be a demonstration at the Utah State Capitol in support of Ukraine. The Osipenko family will be there and invites anyone who wants to show support, or learn more about Ukraine, to join.