SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City School District is facing a staffing shortage and is now asking local businesses to “adopt a school” by volunteering to serve school lunch.

The district says due to the ongoing complications from the pandemic, the child nutrition department currently finds itself understaffed by at least 30%.

To help alleviate staffing issues, the district is looking for business partners to adopt a school and provide volunteers who can serve lunch each school day. Almost all 40 schools in the Salt Lake City School District need additional support, a press release states.

While every student continues to have access to breakfast and lunch every day, this staffing shortage has caused changes to the student meal programs, including a reduction in offerings and serving lines, the district says.

Earlier this year, the district increased the wage for child nutrition staff to $15/hr.

While lunch service time varies by school, the earliest starting time is 10:30 a.m. and the latest ending time is 1:45 p.m. Each volunteer would need to pass an online food handler class. Each volunteer will also receive a free school lunch.

Those who are interested can sign up online.