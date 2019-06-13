SLCPD’s #9pmRoutine encourages residents to keep their homes and belongings safe

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Police Department has embarked on a new safety campaign: #9pmRoutine. The goal is to remind residents to check their locks and belongings at 9pm every night before bed to reduce theft.

Detective Greg Wilking says the problem is complacency. We think it won’t happen to us, until it does. He says everyone’s 9pm Routine will be different depending on what they own and what kind of home they live in, but everyone can take a look at their habits and improve.

Your #9pmRoutine might include:

Front door

back doors

close your garage

remove all valuables from your cars

lock car doors

close and lock windows

Detective Wilking says doorbell cameras shouldn’t make us complacent. He said, “They have helped with package thefts, but capturing an image of someone doesn’t solve the crime all the time.”

The Salt Lake Police Department also sponsors Neighborhood Watch programs.