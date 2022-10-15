SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department’s (SLCPD) SWAT Team responded to an incident of domestic violence and aggravated burglary early Saturday morning. Police have arrested one suspect in the incident but believe a second suspect was involved.

The investigation started at 3:24 a.m. Saturday, when SLC911 received a call from someone who reported hearing “at least one gunshot” being fired, according to a press release.

SLCPD Officers responded to the 500 block of North Dexter Street, set up a perimeter and began checking the area.

Officers reportedly learned that two men showed up at an apartment and tried kicking in the door, when one of the people inside fought back.

According to a press release, the incident appears to be a part of an ongoing domestic violence-related argument.

Police say during the fight, one of the suspects shot through an apartment window, though the shooting did not hurt anyone.

Officers reportedly “followed a blood trail” to a nearby apartment unit within the same complex. The injuries were allegedly from an initial fight.

While watching the apartment and “waiting for additional resources,” officers allegedly saw one of the two suspects exit the apartment but go back inside.

The officers reportedly gave multiple commands for anyone inside to safely exit the apartment, and at approximately 4 a.m., a 31-year-old man came out and surrendered.

Officers took him into custody and had paramedics examine him due to his facial injuries that police say he got during the initial fight.

Officers learned that the 31-year-old man and the victim are related to each other, and initially, police believed that there was one additional person inside.

At approximately 4:50 a.m., the on-scene incident commander requested the assistance of SLCPD SWAT and Crisis Negotiators.

At 7:19 a.m., the SWAT Team finished searching the apartment unit without incident but did not find a second suspect.

Detectives have reportedly responded to the scene to help with the investigation, determine appropriate charges and confirm the identity of the second person who police say likely left the area before police arrived.

No further information on this case is being released at this time.