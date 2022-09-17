HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has made an arrest of a 35-year-old man after he barricaded himself in a Highland home, causing SWAT to be dispatched to the scene.

From Friday evening into Saturday morning, SLCPD’s SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiators reportedly spent several hours trying to safely take a 35-year-old domestic violence suspect into custody.

The investigation started at 11:52 p.m. Friday, when SLC911 received information from a community member about a woman yelling for someone to call 9-1-1.

The caller told emergency dispatchers that it sounded like a fight was happening.

Officers arrived on scene and found signs of a disturbance around the apartment, and additional resources were called in to help.

Officers confirmed that the female victim left the area before their arrival, as well as confirmed that the suspect had been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on September 7 after violating a protective order, Assault and Domestic Violence in the Presence of a Child, according to jail records.

Officers began talking with the suspect, but he allegedly refused to comply.

While speaking with officers, the suspect reportedly indicated that he had access to a firearm, and at 2:44 a.m., the SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiators were called to the scene.

After “several hours” of trying to communicate with the suspect, who refused to cooperate, SWAT officers entered the home. At 6:13 a.m. Saturday, SWAT declared the apartment safe.

Officers believe the suspect caused injury to himself prior to their entering the apartment, and he was medically evaluated at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

According to court records, the suspect was previously released from custody on September 14 after posting bond an earlier domestic violence case. As part of his release, the suspect reportedly promised “not to commit any criminal offense” and to not have any contact with the victim in the case, who is the same victim in the most recent incident.

The Salt Lake City Police Department reminds our community of the resources available to support survivors of domestic violence in Utah:

SLCPD encourages anyone who has experienced Domestic Violence to call them at (801) 799-3000 and ask to speak with a Victim Advocate or call their 24-hour hotline directly at 801-580-7969. All services are free, and callers can get information anonymously.