SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) recently conducted a speed enforcement operation, looking mainly at roads leading in and out of the city.

The operation resulted in the stopping of 122 drivers, with 96 citations written and 22 warnings issued over the course of three days, including ten five-hour shifts.

Officers reportedly stopped many drivers traveling 25 mph over the speed limit and several of those stops involved drivers racing each other.

In one case, officers reportedly stopped a driver who was traveling 98 mph in a 40 mph zone. When stopped, the driver claimed that she was “late for a job interview.”

SLCPD has reported a total of 15 fatal crashes so far in 2022, and many of the crashes that have been investigated by SLCPD, whether fatal or not, have been related to speeding.

SLCPD continues to utilize the “SpeedWatchSLC” program to conduct safety operations, many based on community member complaints.

To request traffic education and enforcement in your neighborhood, send an email to SLCPDMotor@slcgov.com and include specific information about the location and address of the traffic issue.

SLCPD’s Motor Squad is one of the oldest in the country, established in 1909.