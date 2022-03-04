SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police officers are dealing with a lot when they patrol the streets.

Most recently, the Salt Lake City PoliceGang Unit arrested two men accused of illegal gun possession.

Authorities posted an image to Twitter showing the seized bounty of several large guns and magazine clips and bullets.

“We continue to work hard every day to reduce violent crime in our community,” says SLCPD.

Earlier this week, several shootings around the Salt Lake City area have residents worried for their safety amid a rise in gun violence.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reported gun violence has risen about 30% from 2019 to 2020. In Salt Lake County alone, gun-related deaths increased by 16%.

A shocking statistic in a recent ABC4 report shows that police attributed the rise in deaths to Utahns leaving loaded weapons in their cars.

For individuals who own guns, it’s important to ensure all weapons are safely stored and locked away. Utah officials offer some basic gun safety tips including:

Store guns safely and securely when not in use.

As appropriate for your situation, store ammunition in a separate securely locked container.

Keep the keys where children and others cannot find them.

“You should consider securing your firearms, even if you don’t have children, due to the possibility of theft,” officials say. “Firearms are a favorite target of burglars, and professional thieves know all the hiding places that you may think of.”

To see a full list of firearm safety tips and suggestions, click here.