SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Pride Center was a victim of vandalism yesterday, and the Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the community’s help in the investigation.

A Pride Center volunteer noticed hate speech on the main sign around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14 and notified the police. After the police investigation, staff members at the center removed the hate speech.

SLCPD is asking anyone who may know about the vandalism to call 801-799-3000.

In a press release from the SLCPD, the community was reminded of a public service announcement from Chief Mike Brown from Oct. 2023.

In Utah, a hate crime is a criminal offense committed against a person or property that is motivated by the offender’s bias or prejudice against the victim. The Salt Lake City Police Department recognizes our responsibility to investigate hate crimes thoroughly and impartially to hold offenders accountable and ensure justice for victims. The Salt Lake City Police Department educates its officers and works with the community to recognize and condemn hate crimes and works to prevent them from occurring in the future. The effects of a hate crime can be devastating and long-lasting for both the individual victim and the larger community. If you are the victim of a hate crime or witness a hate crime, it is important to report it to the appropriate authorities so the case can be investigated, and support and resources offered. Chief Mike Brown, SLCPD