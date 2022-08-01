SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are investigating an accidental shooting in Salt Lake City on Monday and are asking for the public’s help in locating the handgun involved.

Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) began investigating the shooting at 7:11 a.m. after receiving reports of a gunshot wound near 300 West 1300 South.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a 19-year-old man inside an SUV with a gunshot wound to his leg. A tourniquet was applied to the man’s limb before he was transported to a local hospital. Police say he was in serious condition at the time.

(Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police)

(Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police)

Upon investigating, authorities believe the man may have been “manipulating a handgun while driving his vehicle when it fired.”

The man allegedly tossed the handgun from his vehicle somewhere near the area of 1300 South from State Street to 300 West.

Police have not been able to locate the handgun so far. The weapon is described as a “tan handgun and should be considered loaded.”

Officers say if the handgun is found, “do not touch the gun and immediately call 9-1-1.”