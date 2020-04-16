SLCPD report shows overall crime down, certain crimes up since COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City police officers are seeing fewer traffic stops and a lot more calls to people’s homes. Overall crime is down in the capital city according to a recent report.

“The one big thing I think that we are still seeing is domestic violence calls. They are still up, we are still getting a lot of reports there, and a lot of that is a function of people being cooped up inside,” said Salt Lake City Police Detective Michael Ruff.

Year over year, family aggravated assault is up 33 percent according to the city CompStat Report and officers believe numbers could be higher.

“They are not going to work, they are not being seen by people who may question where an injury occurred, or they can reach out for help,” said the detective.

Business burglaries are down 21 percent over the last five years and up six percent year to date.

Det. Ruff tells ABC4 News, “If you can have a way to check on it and do so safely, it is probably a good idea to check on it.”

Police say to make sure to:

Monitor businesses by cameras

Buildings are secure with windows and doors locked

Turn lights on to make the building visible at night

Security is key because police add business robberies raised 13 percent.

“I couldn’t say why they are up. I’m sure some of it has to do with what is going on,” said Det. Ruff. “This is not a normal time for anyone.”

If you’re in an emergency call 911 to get help right away. Police say use non-emergency numbers for anything else. And, if you live in Salt Lake City you can file a report online.

