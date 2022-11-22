SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) released body-worn camera footage of an officer-involved-critical-incident (OICI) that took place earlier this month at a residence near 1700 South and 900 East on Tuesday.

SLCPD says this investigation began Nov. 8 shortly after 11:30 a.m. when the agency received a request for assistance from the Huntsman Mental Health Institute’s Mobile Crisis Outreach Team (MCOT) in making contact with 37-year-old George Gulla.

Two officers with SLCPD responded. The first arrived on scene at 11:40 a.m. while the second arrived on scene at 11:43 a.m.

Upon their arrival, police records state that an MCOT employee approached one of the officers and shared information regarding Gulla’s “recent drug use, prior police interaction and MCOT’s safety concerns.”

The two SLCPD officers along with two MCOT representatives and one of Gulla’s family members went into the home’s garage where Gulla was sitting on a mattress. When speaking to his family member and the two mental health professionals, SLCPD says that Gulla “became agitated.”

At 11:53 a.m. the video above shows Gulla make a sudden shift to the foot of the bed, prompting one of the MCOT employees to turn and run away. At this instant, both SLCPD officers fire multiple rounds, striking Gulla.

Following the shooting, SLCPD reports that the officers started giving Gulla commands, eventually taking him into custody and providing medical aid. The agency notes that a weapon was recovered from Gulla’s bed.

At this time, Gulla remains at the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, though criminal charges are still pending.

No other information is available, including what led up to MCOT’s call to SLCPD for assistance.