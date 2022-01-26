SLCPD release statement on a sexual assault allegation reported at U of U

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department has released a statement on a sexual assault allegation that was brought to its attention Wednesday.

The University of Utah Police told Salt Lake City Police that a student had reported to the university’s Office of Equal Opportunity & Affirmative Action about a sexual assault that reportedly happened in September 2021, a press release states.

The identity of the student who reported the assault remains unknown to Salt Lake City Police.

In a statement, Salt Lake City Police said:

“The Salt Lake City Police Department encourages all survivors of sexual assault to contact law enforcement to ensure the incident can be investigated and to ensure the victim receives immediate medical and mental health care and advocacy.”

Anyone who has information about the alleged incident is urged to call 801-799-3000 and reference the sexual assault safety notification released by the University of Utah for the alleged incident that occurred on September 22, 2021.

No further information has been released about the alleged incident.