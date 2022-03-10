SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Being a police officer can be a tiring endeavor. Officers are constantly working to keep dangerous items and people off local streets.

Salt Lake City Police have provided a numbers roundup of some illegal bounties they’ve recovered just over the past month.

With vehicle theft in Utah ranked among one of the highest in the nation, SLCPD says they’ve recovered 169 stolen vehicles last month. They say that percentage averages to about six vehicles recovered per day.

With drug distributors using Utah’s “well-developed transportation infrastructure,” federal officials say the state plays an “important transit area” for illicit good distribution throughout the U.S.

SLCPD has played its part in keeping drugs off the streets by seizing a total of $57,961.60 in February.

Authorities say they’ve also apprehended 35 firearms. SLCPD says when something is of high priority, their average response time to a Priority 1 situation is about 10 minutes and 25 seconds.

Just another day in the life of a police officer in Salt Lake City.