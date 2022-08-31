SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) arrested two people Monday, recovering three guns and “several illegal drugs,” police say.

The investigation started at approximately 2 p.m. when officers stopped a car near 275 West Paxton Ave.

Officers reportedly knew the driver of the car, who has been identified as Aumhil Stewart, 20, from prior interactions that resulted in Stewart’s license being revoked.

Officers also spoke with the passenger, who has been identified as Daisy Benitez, 22, during the incident.

SLCPD states that officers conducted an inventory of the car prior to it being impounded, and found two handguns and one shotgun, as well as suspected heroin, cocaine, and Oxycodone pills.

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

One of the handguns found in the vehicle was reported to be stolen, police say.

“Every day, in every area of Salt Lake City, our officers continue to keep the community safe by taking illegally possessed guns like these off of our streets,” said SLCPD Chief Mike Brown. “This is just one of the many examples of proactive policing our officers do to help reduce violent crime.”

Stewart was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on the following charges:

Three Counts, Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Restricted Person

One Count, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Three Counts, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance

One Count, Possession of a Controlled Substance

One Count, Driving on Revocation

Benitez was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on the following charges:

Two counts, Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Restricted Person

One Count, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Two Counts, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance

No further information is available at this time.