SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Vaioleti Fonakimoana Mafi, 31, is facing a total of eight charges after the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) arrested him Saturday morning, Oct. 15, on grounds of domestic violence and aggravated burglary.

The SLCPD SWAT team responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex on the 500 block of North Dexter Street around 3 a.m. Police said in a press release that the incident appears to be a part of an ongoing domestic violence-related argument.

When police arrived, they say they found that Mafi had kicked the front door of an apartment unit down and had a physical altercation with one of the residents. Police say Mafi eventually fired a single shot. He reportedly lives in the same apartment building as the survivors.

Police then followed a trail of blood leading to another unit where Mafi was hiding. They “gave multiple commands for anyone inside to safely exit the apartment,” and Mafi eventually surrendered at approximately 4 a.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mafi has been charged with:

One count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony

Three counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

One count of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony

One count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

One count of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

One count of possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor

Mafi is held at the Salt Lake County Metro Jail without bail.