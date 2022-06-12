SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) arrested an 18-year-old this weekend in connection with an apartment shooting that took place Monday night in Salt Lake City.

Preston Luke Olson is being charged with one count of aggravated robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, as well as one count of aggravated burglary.

The shooting, which reportedly happened at an apartment complex near 1636 W Briar Rose Pl., left 19-year-old Anthony Wheatley dead at the scene, as well as two other people shot and another person being hit by a gun.

Detectives say they learned there was a plan between Wheatley, 18-year-old Erik Virgen, 20-year-old Malibu Rose Mawson and Olson to “beat up and steal” from one or both people living inside the apartment.

A press release states that at some point, a fight broke out between several people inside the apartment, and that during that time, multiple rounds were fired.

Olson is accused of being inside the apartment and taking orders from Wheatley to “start looking for stuff to steal.”

Detectives are continuing to work with the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office to determine what additional charges Olson, Mawson and Virgen could face.

No further information regarding this case is being released at this time.