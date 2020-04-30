SLCPD looking for missing woman last seen at Liberty Park

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City police are looking for a woman who they saw was last seen at Liberty Park.

Police say Olivia Graham was last seen at Liberty Park on Tuesday around 3 p.m. They say she may possibly be in the company of a “white male adult” with long hair nicknamed “Smiles” or “Nicky.”

Police describe Olivia as mentally disabled and say she was last seen wearing spandex tie-dye shorts and a black tank top. She has a lip piercing, and wears glasses.

If you have any information on where she might be, you’re asked to call 801-799-3000, case number 20-74468.

