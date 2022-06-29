SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Dept. (SLCPD) is investigating a suspicious item that officers say resembled a possible explosive device.

The investigation started just before 10 a.m. Wednesday morning after SLCPD received information about a possible explosive device in an apartment located at 999 S Main St.

Officers responded and secured the scene, evacuating parts of the apartment complex, including the center courtyard. The evacuations were reportedly done out of an abundance of caution.

SLCPD’s Hazardous Devices Unit (HDU) responded to the scene, and the item was safely taken from the scene for further investigation.

As a reminder, police are advising to not touch or pick up any suspicious looking item if spotted. Instead, call 911 and follow instructions from the dispatcher.

Anyone who has information about this device should call (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 22-122113.

No further information on this case is being released at this time.