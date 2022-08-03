SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Salt Lake City on Wednesday morning.

Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) say the incident happened near 2290 South 1300 East around 7:35 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the motorcyclist on the road. First responders immediately began life-saving measures, but the man died due to his injuries.

Police say the crash happened when an SUV traveling northbound on 1300 East turned West onto 2290 South, hitting the motorcyclist who was traveling south on 1300 East.

said he was traveling southbound on 1300 East when a vehicle pulled in front of him, colliding with his motorcycle in the intersection.

Authorities say the SUV driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The southbound lanes along 2100 South will be closed down for several hours as officials investigate the scene.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area at this time and seek an alternate route of travel.

SLCPD says this incident marks the third traffic fatality this week. The victim’s name will not be released until his next of kin is notified.