SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Dept. is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occurred Friday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers received information about a crash at the intersection of Redwood Rd. and California Ave.

Officers and firefighters responded and found a 28-year-old man trapped inside his car with critical injuries.

Authorities say that despite rescue efforts, the man died at the scene.

Witnesses say they saw the other driver, who was in a white Ford F-150, get out of the truck and run away.

Officers quickly secured the area and started looking for the driver of the F-150.

The driver currently has not been found, and anyone who has information on that person should call (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 22-104677.