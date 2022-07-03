SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Dept. (SLCPD) is investigating a shooting that left a 20-year-old man critically injured Sunday morning.

The investigation started at around 5:30 a.m., when police received multiple 911 calls about a shooting near 1485 S Major St.

When officers responded to the incident, they reportedly located one man hiding behind a car with a gunshot wound.

According to a press release from SLCPD, officers performed immediate life-saving efforts.

Police say paramedics took the man to the hospital in critical condition, and as of Sunday afternoon, doctors updated SLCPD to advise that the man is out of surgery and in stable condition.

Officers reportedly located multiple crime scenes, setting up a large closure area to “identify, preserve and collect evidence,” as well as to look for any additional victims or suspects.

At this time, police say no arrests have been made.

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

Based on witness statements, the shooting happened at or near a large party, and police say immediately after the shooting, several people, including a shooter, left the area.

While on scene, officers located a vehicle and commercial building with gunshot damage.

The Salt Lake City Police Department says they are prioritizing efforts and resources to address crime in the Ballpark community, where the shooting occurred.

The investigation into Sunday morning’s shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information should call (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 22-124993.

No additional information is available for release.