SLCPD investigating Armed Robbery, Kidnapping situation, suspect still at-large

Salt Lake City (ABC4) – Salt Lake City police are searching for a suspect in an Armed Robbery and Kidnapping situation. The incident occurred at a convenience store located at 531 East 400 South.

Police say on Sunday, January 9, a man entered the convenience store, briefly held a customer at knifepoint and demanded cash from a store employee. They say after the store employee handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect let the hostage go and immediately fled the area.

The person held hostage did not suffer any physical injuries.

Officers secured the store and searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white adult male in his late 30s, early 40s and is approximately five-feet, six-inches tall with a light build. Witnesses describe the suspect as wearing a blue mask, a red t-shirt with black long sleeves underneath and blue jeans.

Anyone who has information on this case should call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-5124.