SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two people were shot in what appears to have been the result of several people fighting, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD).

The investigation started just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, when police received information about a shooting at 368 W 900 S.

Officers arrived and found a large party happening, which they promptly shut down.

Police say they established a crime scene and began looking for victims, and during their search, found evidence of a shooting, including blood on the ground. Additionally, officers found bullet holes in a car at the scene.

They were unable to find any gunshot victims at the party or nearby, but while clearing the area, learned that two people, a 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, had arrived at a local hospital with gunshot injuries.

The officers learned that the two men were at the party, were injured and left immediately after the shooting to go directly to the hospital.

Neither person has life-threatening injuries, police say, as one person was shot in the ankle and the other in the calf.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 22-110244.

No further information is currently being released.