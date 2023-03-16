SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for help from the community as they investigate an overnight shooting that resulted in a house sustaining damage from gunfire.

According to a press release, after receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls of shots being heard around 1500 South Main Street in Salt Lake City, officers responded and began their investigation around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 16.

Image of the bullet hole found in a Salt Lake City resident’s home, courtesy of SLCPD.

The officers were not initially able to find any property damage or evidence. Though, several hours later a community member called SLC911 reporting that he’d found a bullet hole in the wall of his home.

Upon review by officers and a SLCPD Crime Lab technician, they were able to locate the bullet hole, as well as multiple shell casings on the ground.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Salt Lake City Police Department is currently not aware of any injuries and the motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Through their preliminary investigation, the responding officers believe that the shots were fired from a dark-colored vehicle that was traveling west on Van Buren Avenue.

Anyone who may have information about the car, video of the gun being fired, or any additional property damage should call SLCPD at 801-799-3000 with reference case 23-53197.