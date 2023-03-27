SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A gun buy-back program hosted by the Salt Lake City Police Department on Saturday, March 25, at the Public Safety Building saw community members from around the state bringing in their unwanted firearms and ammunition.

This program was the second gun buy-back held by the police department in Salt Lake City in more than two decades.

During the event, the department saw members of the community turn in 30 firearms, including four pistols, ten revolvers, six shotguns, and ten rifles — three of which were considered assault-style.

The program was a no-questions, no-ID required gun buy-back meant to raise awareness of the number of guns in the community. Those residents in attendance were also provided gun locks, donated by Intermountain Health, to help promote safe gun handling and storage.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Those firearms collected over the weekend will either be donated to the Salt Lake City Police Mutual Aid Association’s Museum, the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Crime Lab or will be destroyed.

“Gun violence remains one of the most important issues we need to address in our community,” remarked SLCPD Chief Mike Brown. “While violent crime is down in the city right now, we know guns are being sold and traded illegally in our community each week and those guns are being used to cause harm in our community. By reducing the number of firearms — especially guns no longer wanted — we are reducing the chances of those guns being stolen and later used in the commission of a crime.”

Courtesy: SLCPD

Courtesy: SLCPD

Courtesy: SLCPD

Courtesy: SLCPD

Courtesy: SLCPD

Courtesy: SLCPD

Courtesy: SLCPD

The event was made possible with funding from the Salt Lake City Police Foundation. Any future gun buy-back events are to be considered based on resources and funding availability.

Utah residents who’d like to relinquish their firearms can do so by calling SLCPD at 801-799-3000.