SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was taken into custody after he was allegedly found with a gun, drugs and a stolen truck.

Detectives spotted 24-year-old Martin Olmedo around 2:23 a.m. Thursday morning while driving a stolen truck into a motel parking lot near 800 West North Temple Street.

When detectives walked up to Olmedo to arrest him, he ran off, removing a satchel and throwing out several items from his pockets as he ran, according to SLCPD

Detectives ran after Olmedo, eventually taking him into custody.

A gun, illegal drugs, and keys to the stolen truck were recovered at the scene.

Courtesy of SLCPD

The drugs included suspected methamphetamine, heroin, oxycodone pills, and fentanyl.

Olmedo was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on the following charges:

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Failure to Stop at the Command of a Police Officer

Two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of a Firearm by a Restricted Person

No further information has been released.